Protecting your family from internet predators

It started out simple. Two people following each other on Instagram and Snapchat.

Federal prosecutors say this quickly turned into something much darker.

Now a schofield soldier is charged with sexually exploiting a girl through the apps.

KHON2 is finding out what you can do to protect your children from online predators…

Court documents say the suspect, Christopher Fox, started following the victim on Instagram and Snapchat last August.

The victim was 12 at the time and lives in England.

Fox told her he was 19 years old, is an American soldier and lives in Hawaii.

They communicated through social media, and eventually on FaceTime.

Then a month later, according to court documents, Fox asked the girl to send him naked photos of herself.

He in turn sent her lewd videos of himself, and threatened to reveal some of her secrets if she didn’t comply.

The victim told authorities she was scared so she complied.

When she tried to cut off communication with him, she said he created a new Instagram account sharing her naked pictures with some of her classmates which then led to bullying at school.

The victim said she was too scared to tell her parents.

But eventually the school found out and notified her parents who in turn notified authorities in England who then contacted US Homeland Security.

KHON2 asked cyber security expert Chris Duque for tips on what parents should do and tell their kids to keep them safe from online predators.

“Number one parents need to be very vigilant monitoring and supervising their children’s use of mobile devices. I always tell the parents to ask their kids ‘Who are you communicating with? How you know who the other person is?’ I tell parents the child has no rights. The parents are in charge because the parents pay for the service. they pay for the hardware, the iphone, the ipad. Therefore they are in control and they can be held accountable if their child misuses the device or services and preys on someone else,” said Duque.

Fox was deployed to Guam this past January and when he returned to Schofield Barracks last month, US Homeland Security investigators met with him and seized some of his items using search warrants.

He’s now facing five counts including cyberstalking, sexual exploitation of children, and distribution of child pornography.

Christopher Fox made his initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Friday for his detention hearing, federal prosecutors want him held without bail.