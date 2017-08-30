Rainbows alum Freitas hits go ahead RBI double in Braves debut

Former Universty of Hawaii standout David Freitas lined a go-ahead RBI double for his first career hit, Ender Inciarte had three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday.

Julio Teheran (9-11) allowed one run and five hits, striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings. Inciarte was 3 for 5 with one RBI after going 5 for 5 with four RBIs to lead the Braves to a 9-1 victory in the opener.

#SHAKAS to #HawaiiBSB alum David Freitas! RBI double is first #MLB hit for the #Braves #Welcome2TheShowBow #BowsInThePros @hawaiiathletics A post shared by Rob DeMello (@robdemello) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

The Braves entered the day 0-8 at Citizens Bank Park this season and improved to 4-12 overall against the last-place Phillies.

Freitas, who was called-up Tuesday night and arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, put the Braves ahead 2-1 with his fourth-inning double in his second big-league at-bat. He was robbed of a hit his first time up when right fielder Nick Williams made a diving catch on his drive.

Maui’s Kurt Suzuki started game one of the double-header and is expected to be the full-time catcher for the remainder of the season with Tyler Flowers being placed on the 15-day disabled list. Freitas will serve as Suzuki’s back up.