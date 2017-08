More than 50 booths will be featured at this weekend’s VegFest, promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet. Cooking demos, speakers and food will be included. Sushi burritos and barbecue jackfruit sliders are some of the meals that will be featured. Carmela Wolf, wellness manager at Down to Earth, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about VegFest and the benefits of this type of diet.

