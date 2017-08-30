Unruly passenger ordered to pay nearly $100K to Hawaiian Airlines

By Published:
Hawaiian Airlines

A disruptive passenger on a Hawaiian airlines flight has been ordered to pay nearly $100,000.

A federal judge has ordered James August to pay restitution to the airline which was forced to turn around after it left Honolulu on its way to New York.

Court documents say August had been drinking and had threatened his girlfriend and her three children during the flight.

When the flight crew confronted him, records say he threatened a flight attendant.

The judge ordered August to pay the airline for the fuel and maintenance costs of having to return the flight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s