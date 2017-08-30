Unruly passenger ordered to pay nearly $100K to Hawaiian Airlines

A disruptive passenger on a Hawaiian airlines flight has been ordered to pay nearly $100,000.

A federal judge has ordered James August to pay restitution to the airline which was forced to turn around after it left Honolulu on its way to New York.

Court documents say August had been drinking and had threatened his girlfriend and her three children during the flight.

When the flight crew confronted him, records say he threatened a flight attendant.

The judge ordered August to pay the airline for the fuel and maintenance costs of having to return the flight.