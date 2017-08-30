Waianae’s Pa’aluhi makes weight for Invicta FC Bantamweight Championship bout

Waianae’s Raquel Pa’aluhi successfully weighed-in at 133.8-lbs for Thursday’s Invicta FC main event against Russia’s Yana Kinitsaya for the vacant bantamweight championship.

Invicta FC 25: Pa’aluhi vs. Kunitskaya will take place at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 31, and streams live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Pa’aluhi has won four of her last five fights, most recently submitting Pannie Kianzad in the first round at Invicta FC 21 in January.

Kunitskaya once again looks to secure gold after a pair of bouts against long-reigning champion and UFC veteran Tonya Evinger in her two prior Invicta appearances.

The co-main event features former strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza (10-1) against fellow Brazilian Janaisa Morandin (9-0).

Below are the results of the event’s weigh-ins.

Bantamweight Title: Raquel Pa’aluhi (133.8) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)

Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza (115) vs. Janaisa Morandin (115.3)

Bantamweight: Alexa Conners (136) vs. Katharina Lehner (140.5)*

Strawweight: Sharon Jacobson (115.1) vs. Kali Robbins (117.4)*

Atomweight: Shino VanHoose (105.7) vs. Alyse Anderson (104.9)

Bantamweight: Amberlynn Orr (135.7) vs. Sarah Kleczka (135.1)

Featherweight: Yaya Rincón (144.4) vs. Courtney King (146)

Flyweight: Cheri Muraski (125.5) vs. Tracy Cortez (125.3)

Atomweight: Ashley Medina (105.9) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (104.9)

* – Lehner and Robbins both missed weight and were fined 25 percent of their respective fight purses.

About Invicta FC:

Invicta Fighting Championships is a world championship, all-pro mixed martial arts (MMA) fight series dedicated to providing female athletes with a major platform to hone their skills on a consistent basis. Founded in 2012 by longtime MMA executive Shannon Knapp, Invicta is committed to pioneering the future growth of women’s MMA by promoting the best possible match-ups between female competitors and identifying and developing future superstars of the sport.