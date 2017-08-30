What you need to know to keep your air conditioner running smoothly



It’s been another sweltering hot summer — forcing people lucky enough to have, to crank up the air conditioning.

While the demand for AC installations are high, so are the calls for repairs.

Several air conditioning companies KHON2 called said they’ve been so busy that the wait time is about two weeks or more.

Not good when you’re looking to beat the heat now. So what can you do to make sure your AC unit is running smoothly?

The owner of Air Solutions Hawaii said if you have an AC unit at home you need to take care of it like it’s a car.

If it’s well maintained, you won’t have to wait weeks to get it fixed.

Lynne Souza and her family are proud owners of a new AC unit that was installed earlier today.

“It’s been terribly humid, muggy in here. I had to go outside all day until the sun gets down. It gets cooler, then I come in the house,” Souza said.

It’s that humid, muggy weather that’s creating a boom in business for people like Larry Cayetano of Air Solutions Hawaii.

“My estimates are about 2 weeks out and my installations [are] about 3 weeks out,” Cayetano explained. “Other companies are backed until October in installations and a month in service repairs.”

Cayetano tells us many times people won’t use their AC’s until summer, but then find that their units are not working.

“Then you got a whole bunch of people calling at the same time the demand is high,” Cayetano said.

While many companies are taking in phone calls for AC installations and repairs, there are a few preventative measures you can take so that your AC won’t break down. One of them is to clean your filter.

“It clogs up the blower wheel or coil and makes the air conditioner work harder,” Cayetano said.

Like a car, you should also use your AC throughout the year. This applies to portable, split, and central units.

Cayetano tells us you’ll know when you need to get your split system fixed or repaired if:

It’s not blowing cold air

It smells bad

Water is leaking in the front of the unit or

Dust is building up

“On top the air conditioner, if it starts to get brown on the grill, you know the filters are dirty,” Cayetano explains.

Cayetano said that AC filters should be cleaned at least once a month.