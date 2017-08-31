Can anything be done about the flooding in Mapunapuna?



For years businesses in Mapunapuna say they’ve been asking for help, but so far it hasn’t come.

Rodney Doronio, GM at U-Haul in Mapunapuna, says the flooding is proving costly.

“We are spending a lot of money to try and get water to stay out of our service areas out of our showroom we replace flood bags almost on a weekly basis now,” Doronio explains.

For people like Kimo Venne that work in Mapunapuna, it’s nothing new, and with each strong rain, they’ve learned to expect the inevitable.

“It’s brought a lot of frustration,” Venne said.

Several years ago, the city installed a duckbill drainage system to get storm water out and keep ocean water from coming in.

But according to Panos Prevedouros, chair of the UH Manoa Dept. Of Civil and Environmental Engineering, anything more would come with a hefty price.

“Basically you’d need to have a storage system and a pump system to pump the storm water out of it. Essentially close the connection. You have to cut the cord with the ocean so the ocean never comes in,” Prevedouros explains.

Business owners question if the duckbill system is working.

Director of Facility Maintenance Ross Sasamura released the following statement:

“The duckbill check valves previously installed by the City and County of Honolulu in Mapunapuna are still in place and functioning as designed. The valves are intended to prevent tidal water from entering and back flowing into the storm drain system at the intersection of Ahua and Kilihau Streets. When the level of tidally influenced water is high enough, the duckbill valves close to prevent the tidal water from entering the storm drain. Unfortunately, if heavy rains coincide with a high enough tide, the stormwater accumulating in the storm drain and the street above has no place to go until the tidal water recedes enough to allow the duckbill to open. We are presently developing possible options and alternatives to mitigate the effect upon traffic and abutting properties in Mapunapuna that may also be deployed in other areas that will emerge as sea level rise progresses.”

As for the option of installing a pump system to get water out of the area, Panos Prevedouros says it probably won’t happen.

“I’m pretty sure that the area does not generate significant county taxes to justify a huge investment. That’s probably what the problem has been all this time. If the area was upgraded with more expensive real estate so that the county can collect more taxes than a more sophisticated solution could be put in place, so it’s a trade-off kind of thing,” Prevedouros said.