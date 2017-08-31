Crazy Shirts launches ‘Aloha for Texas’ shirt to aid Harvey victims

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and its effects on Texas, Hawaii-based Crazy Shirts has created an exclusive “Aloha for Texas” T-shirt to help those affected.

The shirt is available in all retail locations (starting Aug. 31 on Oahu and Sept. 1 on the neighbor islands) and online for $29 with proceeds and in-kind donations totaling up to $25,000 going to help victims.

The company has already donated more than $5,000 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief fund and is supplying more than 4,000 fresh clothing items to help those impacted by the storm.

“As the events in Texas continue to unfold, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who are coping with aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey and also with those who have given so selflessly to lend a hand to their neighbors in need,” said Mark Hollander, Crazy Shirts CEO and president. “Hawaii has had its fair share of hurricanes over the years, so we know what it takes to recover and rebuild. We hope that our contributions will help make a difference in the rebuilding process.”

Click here for more information.