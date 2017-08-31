Crime in Hawaii reached record-low in 2016, annual report says

A new report reveals crime in Hawaii reached a record low in 2016.

According to the State of Hawaii’s annual “Uniform Crime Report, Crime in Hawaii 2016,” a total of 45,805 index crimes were reported in the state, yielding a rate of 3,206 offenses per 100,000 resident population.

Index crimes encompass two categories: violent (including murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, and tracked separately, human trafficking, commercial sex acts and human trafficking, involuntary servitude) and property (including burglary, motor vehicle theft, and larceny theft, and, tracked separately, arson).

That total is the lowest on record since statewide data collection began in 1975.

Hawaii’s index crime rate in 2016 was 6.2% below the rate reported in 2015, and 27.1% below the rate reported a decade earlier, in 2007.

“The record-low crime statistics in 2016 highlight the outstanding work of law enforcement throughout the state and in all four counties,” Chin said.

A total of 3,452 violent index crimes were reported statewide in 2016, yielding a rate of 241.6 offenses per 100,000 residents. Hawaii’s violent index crime rate in 2016 was 2.0% below the rate reported in 2015, and 12.5% below the rate reported in 2007.

There were 42,353 property index crimes reported statewide in 2016, yielding a record low rate of 2,965 offenses per 100,000 residents. Hawaii’s property index crime rate in 2016 was 6.5% below the rate reported in 2015, and 28.0% below the rate reported in 2007.

Other highlights include:

The rate of reported offenses for two violent Index Crimes decreased in the State of Hawaii in 2016: robbery, by 9.0%; and aggravated assault, by 2.3%. The rate of reported offenses for the other two violent Index Crimes increased: murder, by 20.9%; and rape, by 11.9%.

Rates of reported offenses decreased for two property Index Crime categories: burglary, by 12.0%; and larceny-theft, by 6.6%. The motor vehicle theft rate increased by 1.3%.

The number of Index Crime arrests fell by 20.1% statewide in 2016. Arrests for violent Index Crimes decreased 13.9%, and arrests for property Index Crimes decreased 21.7%. Crime in Hawaii, 2016 also provides state and county data on the age, gender, and race/ethnicity of arrestees.

The City & County of Honolulu’s total Index Crime rate, violent crime rate, and property crime rate all decreased by approximately 2.5% in 2016, and its burglary rate fell to a record low level.

In 2016, Hawaii County’s total Index Crime rate and property crime rate decreased 24.1% and 26.5%, respectively, to reach their record low levels, and the violent crime rate rose 16.3%. Hawaii County’s burglary rate in 2016 was also at its record low level.

Maui County reported record low rates for total Index Crimes and property crime in 2016, with decreases of 5.6% and 4.3%, respectively, as compared to 2015. Maui County’s violent crime rate fell by 19.1% in 2016, and its burglary and larceny-theft rates decreased to record low levels.

Kauai County’s total Index Crime rate decreased 5.3% in 2016, reaching its lowest level on record. The violent crime rate decreased 24.1% and the property crime rate dropped 7.8%, also reaching a record low level. In 2016, Kauai County also reported its record low burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft rates.

Thirty-five murders were reported statewide in 2016, marking a 20.7% increase compared to the prior year. Males comprised 91% of the alleged murder offenders and 66% of the victims in 2016. Roughly two-thirds (68.6%) of the murder victims knew the offenders, and firearms were used in about half (51.4%) of the murders.

Of the 2,851 murders, robberies, and aggravated assaults reported statewide in 2016, 43.9% were committed using strongarm weapons (i.e., hands, fists, and feet); 25.2% with “other” or unknown weapons; 18.3% with knives or other edged weapons; and 12.6% with firearms.

Over $80 million in property value was reported stolen in the State of Hawaii in 2016, down 5.9% from the figure reported in 2015. Of the total value stolen in 2016, 32.2% was recovered, marking an increase from the 29.5% that was recovered in 2015.

No police officers were killed in the line of duty in the State of Hawaii during 2016, but 373 officers were assaulted, yielding a rate of 12.5 assaults per 100 officers. Crime in Hawaii, 2016 also provides data on the time of day, type of assignment, and the weapons used in assaults against police officers.

On October 31, 2016, a total of 2,995 police officers and 784 civilians were employed by the four county police departments, denoting a 0.4% increase in workforce from the figures reported from October 31, 2015.

Click here to view the full report.