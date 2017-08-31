Foodland Farms Ala Moana celebrates 1st birthday with deals and new food

Guess who turns 1 today?! Foodland Farms Ala Moana is celebrating it’s 1st birthday with a great opportunity for customers from today until September 4th!

This morning on Wake Up 2day Keoni Chang, Foodland Corporate Chef and Brian Nagai, Foodland Farms Ala Moana Chef De Cuisine joined us in studio to talk about the anniversary.

“We are truly grateful to our customers for wholeheartedly supporting and embracing Foodland Farms Ala Moana,” says Chang. “The store’s success is a tribute to them and our dedicated employees who devote themselves to ensuring every customer has a great experience in the store. This first birthday celebration – filled with more than three dozen new offerings that will be mainstays in the store – is our way of saying mahalo to the community.”

Nagai says the Bar has become very popular among our guests. As part of our first anniversary, they’re introducing new menu items at The Bar, including a new antipasto trio, bacon cheeseburger royale with a housemade bacon cheddar jalapeno burger, campanelle pasta with pork ragu and a chocolate lilikoi tart. Today we’re preparing The Bar’s new Smoked Tomato Caprese with marinated and charred Ho Farms tomatoes, smoked fresh mozzarella, basil and ‘Nalo Farms micro-shiso.

From today through September 4, enjoy a first birthday luau of Hawaiian food with a modern twist at our self-serve hot and cold food bars, new store-wide food offerings that will be mainstays such as three new varieties of poke, a free gift with purchase and more!

For more information go to: FoodlandAlaMoana.com