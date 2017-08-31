Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

By Published: Updated:


‘Iolani vs. (3*) Damien

Monarchs have been solid in 20-17 with a big contribution from running back/wide receiver/defensive back Akila Arecchi.

Daimen is trying to break an 11-year, 16-game losing-streak to the Raiders.

Billy Hull from Hawaii Prep World says they’ve got a chance after a strong showing against a top California team last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Farrington’s Diaz Stadium

King Kekaulike vs. Kamehameha-Maui

Na Ali’i are looking to end a 25-game losing streak.

Rob Collias of the Maui News says senior defensive end Nicholas Winger could be the leader they need to break the trend.

Game goes down 7:00 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial stadium.

