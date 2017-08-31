Iolani Palace to host Hawaii Red Cross centennial exhibit

A special month-long exhibit honoring 100 years of the American Red Cross in Hawaii is set to open at Iolani Palace.

The exhibit opens to the public on Sept. 1 and explores the organization’s historical ties to the palace and Queen Liliuokalani.

It will feature the original Red Cross flag, sewn by Queen Liliuokalani and her loyal volunteers at Washington Place as testament to her commitment in supporting the Red Cross World War I efforts. The flag was presented to the Red Cross on the steps of Iolani Palace on Sept. 14, 1917 by Hawaii Territorial Governor Lucius Pinkham and Queen Liliuokalani’s Secretary, Colonel Curtis Iaukea.

It was accompanied by a note from the Queen that read:

“The flag is an expression of my warm and hearty sympathy with the cause of humanity and an abiding faith in the work of the patriotic women in Hawaii. In presenting this emblem of the Red Cross, may I suggest that it first be displayed over the executive building so that those who see it may be reminded of their patriotic duty and know that beneath its folks, in the Throne Room of Iolani Palace, sit a group of silent workers giving of their time and untiring efforts in the work of alleviation and mercy.”

In addition to the exhibit, the Hawaii Red Cross will hold a flag raising ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10:15 a.m. so the flag can soar at the palace as it did 100 years ago during WWI at the Queen’s request.

For Iolani Palace tour and admission information, visit www.iolanipalace.org.

Sunday, Sept. 3, is Kamaaina Sunday, when the Palace will be offering complimentary tickets to kamaaina guests on a first-come, first-served basis. A Hawaii state ID, Hawaii driver’s license, or Active Military Identification is required to receive complimentary tickets.