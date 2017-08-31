Kamehameha’s Kahahawai-Welch invited to Polynesian Bowl

Kamehameha defensive lineman Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, a #Cover2 Manti Te’o Award watch list member is the latest addition to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

The 6-2, 230-pound senior pass-rusher who has FBS offers from Air Force, Army, Hawaii, Navy, Nevada, Syracuse, Vanderbilt was extended an invite on the season premier of #Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly.

Kahahawai-Welch becomes the eighth Hawaii high school football standout added to the game which is scheduled for Saturday, Janurary 20th, 2018 at Aloha Stadium.

Saint Louis safety Isaiah Tufaga was announced to the game Thursday afternoon via Hawaii Prep World.

The two ILH standouts who will face-off Friday at Aloha Stadium join WR Justin Genovia (‘Iolani), LB Rocky Savea (Kapolei), DE Samson Reed (Kahuku), DE Kukea Emmsley (Kapolei), LB Kana’i Mauga (Waianae) and OL Alama Uluave (Punahou) as players representing Hawaii in the Polynesian Bowl.

Another 22 players from Hawaii will be selected over the next 12 weeks, with Hawaii Prep World announcing an invitee every Thursday at noon and Cover 2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly will announce an invite every Thursday night at 9:30pm on KHON2.