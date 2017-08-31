Mililani Trojans make the most of Bay Area trip



A total of 20 games across the state in Division I and Division II are on a loaded week five schedule in Hawaii high school football.

Three island teams are playing away from the Aloha State with third-ranked Mililani and fourth-ranked Punahou in California.

The Trojans face Clayton Valley on Friday while the Buffanblu square off with Serra on Saturday.

Trojans head coach Rod York, who has traveled with his club a number of times in his tenure, views the experience as a chance to grow as a team and represent the state.

“We’re just so thankful that we’ve got great parents and they supported the kids and our program,” York said. “We’re looking forward to a great trip. Definitely, though there will be — through conflict we grow stronger. There will probably be some broken curfews here and there, but at the end of the day when we come back, we’ll always return as a much tighter group. We’re one team, one family. It’s going to be a great experience.

“When we travel to California, we’re Mililani, but we’re also known as Hawaii and we’ll definitely go up there and represent, hopefully much better than we did in Nevada. We’re just looking at it as a bye week and we’re going to get better and improve. We’re going to play a top-quality team, so that’s going to be a tough battle. At the same time, we’ll have fun and enjoy. Then when we come back, we’ve got Farrington right off the bat at Farrington, so we understand the task at hand and we’re looking forward to it,” York continued.

The Trojans wasted no time creating lifelong memories this week. Since Tuesday, the team has visited practices with the San Francisco 49ers and De La Salle, the second-ranked prep team in the nation, and attended an Oakland Raiders preseason game.

Kickoff between Mililani and Clayton Valley is set for Friday at 4 p.m. HST in Concord, Calif. You can watch a live stream of the game here.

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

(3) MILILANI (3-0) @ CLAYTON VALLEY // 4:00 PM HST

RADFORD (1-2) @ CENTENNIAL // 4:00 PM HST

(2*) SAINT FRANCIS (2-1) VS. PAC-5 (1-1) // 4:45PM @ ALOHA STADIUM

KAIMUKI (2-1) @ ROOSEVELT (1-2) // 6:00PM

CASTLE (2-2) @ NANAKULI (1-3) // 7:00PM

(7) FARRINGTON (2-2) @ (6) KAILUA (3-0) // 7:00PM

KAISER (0-2) @ CAMPBELL (2-2) // 7:00PM

(2) KAHUKU (3-0) @ AIEA (1-2) // 7:00PM

KALAHEO (1-2) @ (5) PEARL CITY (3-1) // 7:00PM

KS-HAWAII (3-1) @ KEALAKEHE (0-3) // 7:00PM

HONOKA’A (2-0) @ (9) HILO (2-0) // 7:00PM

WAIMEA (1-1) VS. KAPA’A (2-0) // 7:00PM – @ VIDINHA STADIUM

(1*) LAHAINALUNA (3-1) VS. BALDWIN (1-2) // 7:00PM – @ WAR MEMORIAL STADIUM

(5) KAMEHAMEHA (3-0) VS. (1) SAINT LOUIS (2-0) // 7:30PM – @ ALOHA STADIUM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

(3) PUNAHOU (2-0) @SERRA // 4:00 PM HST

HAWAII PREP (1-1) @ WAIAKEA (1-3) // 1:00PM

IOLANI (1-1) VS. (3*) DAMIEN (2-1) // 2:00PM – @ FARRINGTON

(10) WAIANAE (1-3) VS. MOANALUA (0-3) // 5:00PM – @ ROOSEVELT

LEILEHUA (1-2) VS. (8) KAPOLEI (2-2) // 6:00PM

WAIALUA (0-3) VS. KALANI (1-2) // 6:00PM – @ FARRINGTON

KEA’AU (0-1) @ KONAWAENA (1-2) // 7:00PM

KING KEKAULIKE (0-2) VS. KS-MAUI (2-1) // 7:00PM – @ WAR MEMORIAL STADIUM