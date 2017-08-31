Multiple outages reported in Iwilei as crews investigate underground fire

Police have closed a portion of Alakawa Street in Iwilei after reports of an underground fire coming from a manhole Thursday morning.

Police told us they have closed the road near the Costco store.

KHON2 crews witnessed black smoke and flames coming from the manhole located near the intersection of Alakawa Street and Nimitz Highway.

Multiple power outages are being reported in the area with roads in darkness.

No word on the cause of the fire, but firefighters, police, gas and electric company crews are all responding.

The call came in just before 4 a.m.

Wake Up 2day reported of a gas leak in the same area on Wednesday morning resulting in a similar closure on Alakawa Street.

