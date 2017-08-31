Savvy Shopper: Hakubundo opens at Pearlridge Center

Japanese bookstore Hakubundo recently opened its second Hawaii location at Pearlridge Center. Unlike its Honolulu location, which offers a large selection of books, magazines, and manga (comics), the new store caters to the residents of West Oahu with an expanded selection of pens and stationery, Japanese character goods, and toys.

To celebrate its opening, Hakubundo is planning a fun-filled afternoon of activities for people of all ages in the Center Court of Pearlridge Uptown on Saturday, September 9, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

