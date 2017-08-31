What’s causing the swarms of gnats?



A whole lot of people have been running into them, swatting at them, and even swallowing them the last couple days.

We’re talking about gnats … a lot of them.

From the Windward side, town, and beyond, the small flying insects are seemingly everywhere.

If you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, the swarms are inescapable.

We spoke to an expert to get answers, and he told us blame it on the recent heavy rains and humidity.

And while a nuisance, he’s says not to worry.

“I swear every time I come to the beach there are so many gnats it’s crazy. It’s all in your face like when you breathe and stuff. It’s super crazy,” Adam Aanakepa said.

“They’re not poisonous. They don’t bite. In fact, we have no biting gnats in the islands. They’re harmless and they’re just a nuisance. If they get into your house, or your hair, or your eyes will you be the man? Ha ha, it’s worse for them than it is for you,” University of Hawaii entomology professor Mark Wright said.

Wright said there really isn’t anything you can do about them.

But he does say they tend to be most bothersome around dusk, so the best idea is to reduce the amount of lights that you have on around your house that may attract them.

Wright also says don’t worry with insect sprays or repellants because they won’t help.