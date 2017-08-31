What’s open and closed on Labor Day

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in observance of Labor Day, a federal holiday.

Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

In observance of Labor Day, County of Kauai offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, along with all of the refuse transfer stations, the Kekaha Landfill, all HI-5 bottle redemption centers, and Puhi Metals Recycling Center.

In addition, all of the neighborhood centers will be closed.

Since the Kapaa and Waimea swimming pools are normally closed on Mondays, they will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to observe the holiday.

Residential refuse pick-up will not be affected by the holiday and will continue as scheduled.

The Kauai Bus will be operating on a modified schedule on Monday, Sept. 4.

Normal business hours for county offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5 except for the Kapaa and Waimea swimming pools.

For more information about The Kauai Bus, click here or call 246-8110.

For more information about recycling, click here or call 241-4841.