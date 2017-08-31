What’s Poppin’: Hawaii’s Own Caramel

Chef Ry puts a twist on your traditional caramel with Hawaii’s Own Caramel. This favorite has caramel with extra butter and furikake.

Not, wazn’t me! This pidgin shirt was inspired by Chef Ry’s famous last words when he was a kid!

Primo Popcorn will be closed on Labor Day, but has an in-store special happening now. All grab-and-go savory flavors are now on sale. Buy 3 and get 1 free. This is limited to all savory flavors while supplies last at their 120 Sand Island Access Road location.

Online savoy orders will receive a refund on your 4th bag so make sure you order 4.

https://primopopcorn.com/