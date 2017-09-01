$20 million upgrade begins at Kewalo Harbor

After years of planning, work began Friday to revitalize Kewalo Harbor.

The $20 million project will be done in phases and begins with improvements to the piers. Security gates and new fencing will also be installed.

The Howard Hughes Corp., which has been operating and managing the harbor since 2014, says the project will have minimal impact to boaters.

Forty watercraft will be impacted, and The Howard Hughes Corp. is assisting with their relocation.

“One of the reasons we’re doing this in multi-phases is to minimize the impact to the boaters and the businesses that are here,” explained Todd Apo, vice president of community development at The Howard Hughes Corp. Ward Village. “As we do our first phase, there are going to be some boaters who will have to move out of the harbor and they’ll be going to either Ala Wai or Keehi.”

The entire project will take about three years to complete.

Following its completion, slip rates will be increased to help pay for the work.

Pricing for charter and recreational boats will be $17.40/per foot, an increase of $4. Pricing for commercial fishing boats will be $8.70, an increase of $2.