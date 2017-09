In this Sunday’s episode of Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen, Sam Choy and John Veneri are off to Kona to visit the home of pro surfer Shane Dorian and family. Sam shows Shane how to prepare the wild game he caught, and Shane’s son shows Sam how to skateboard. They sit for a delicious family meal featuring pan-seared venison and Chimichurri Salad with Turkey Bacon.

We get a preview of the visit and Sam shares a tip on how to keep your kitchen knife in tip top shape!