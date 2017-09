Singer, songwriter, performer, producer, and DJ – Eric Hutchinson is a constantly evolving musician, driven by his passion and curiosity for all things musical and creative. He is on a quest to play in all 50 states and is in Hawaii to perform at the Blue Note Hawaii!

Shows:

September 1 and 2

Sets at: 6:30pm & 9:00pm

For more info and tickets, go to http://www.bluenotehawaii.com/