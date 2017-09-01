Hanabusa to establish campaign committee for 2018 governor run

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa announced Friday that she will be filing the papers to establish the campaign committee “Hanabusa for Governor.”

Hanabusa is currently in her fifth year representing the First District in Congress. She previously served 12 years in the Hawaii State Senate with her last four years as Senate president.

Her goal, she says, is to fulfill her commitment to always fight and work for a better Hawaii.

“I am fourth generation from Waianae. I have had the honor and privilege of serving a community who was forgotten and ignored by many. I know what it means to be focused and steadfast of the challenges and I know the difficulties in bringing about major changes,” Hanabusa said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have fortunately gained the skill set and the experience to address the issues facing us. Hawaii is the best place to be in our great country. I believe we need experienced leadership to continue the Hawaii that I care so deeply about and love.”

According to a press release, Hanabusa’s candidacy “will offer a choice to the voters of someone who is a fighter, leader and able to tackle difficult problems as her record shows.”

Gov. David Ige issued the following response:

“I welcome the Congresswoman’s entry into the governor’s race. I look forward to giving voters the opportunity to compare our records of achievement and visions for the future. I hope to build on the solid foundation my administration has established in our first three years.”

“I do not think Governor Ige will go quietly into the night,” said political analyst John Hart. “She will be an extremely formidable opponent. She will outspend him. She will out-raise him. He will have his hands full.”

Hanabusa’s campaign website, www.hanabusaforgovernor.com, will go live with the filing of her campaign committee papers.