House approves rail funding proposal, bill heads to governor for signature

Related Coverage Rail funding bill passes second reading in the House

Following a third and final reading, House lawmakers approved Friday a bill to bail out Honolulu’s rail project.

The following representatives voted no: Tom Brower, Romy Cachola, Richard Creagan, Lynn DeCoite, Cindy Evans, Sam Kong, Nicole Lowen, Angus McKelvey, Sean Quinlan, Calvin Say, Cynthia Thielan, Chris Todd, Andria Tupola, James Tokioka, and Gene Ward.

Senate Bill 4 now heads to the governor for his signature.

The special session began Monday in the Senate, which approved the bill in three readings. After public testimony Wednesday afternoon, the House Finance and Transportation committees voted in favor of the measure, which then passed a procedural floor vote Thursday.

SB4 addresses the City and County of Honolulu’s rail construction shortfall of $2.378 billion, currently the state’s largest public-works project, by proposing the following:

Extend the General Excise Tax on Oahu for three additional years through December 31, 2030 which will provide $1.046 billion.

Raise the Transient Accommodation Tax (TAT) by one percent to 10.25 percent for 13 years, to December 31, 2030, which will provide $1.326 billion.

Permanently increase the counties’ share of the TAT from $93 million to $103 million.

Reduce the state Department of Taxation’s administrative fee on the GET surcharge from 10 percent to one percent.

Create a Mass Transit Special Fund to review and disburse funds to the city for its costs on the rail project.

Require a state run audit of the rail project and annual financial reviews.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.