Drivers in the North Shore area should be expecting delays after Honolulu police closed down lanes on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Beach park.

Police say it was due to a crash into pole, which is now leaning. Crews are working to repair it.

For now, police have contraflowed lanes to allow traffic to flow through.

No word of any injuries and what caused the crash.

