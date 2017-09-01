Man critically injured after being thrown from truck in Nanakuli

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a truck crashed into a pole in Nanakuli early Friday morning.

Traffic is expected to back up for the morning commute on the Waianae Coast as police have closed down the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway and are contraflowing traffic onto the eastbound side.

The call came in for the crash just before 1:30 a.m. It happened at the address of 87-915 Farrington Highway, fronting a 7-Eleven.

Emergency Medical Services says a 30-year-old male was thrown from a commercial truck and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The 21-year-old male driver of the truck was hospitalized in serious condition.

