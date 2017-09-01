Mechanics warn buyers: beware of purchasing water damaged vehicles

There’s an old saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but some are saying, not so fast.

With the heavy rains earlier this week, local mechanics are warning buyers to beware of purchasing a used vehicle that may have water damage.

We’ve seen so many drivers whose cars got stuck in high water just this week and in the past, and we’re told those cars could very well end up on the market, causing big headaches down the road.

Mechanic Rod Takamatsu told KHON2 he’s seen it time and time again.

“Anybody can take a car, clean the outside, polish it up, looks like brand new,” Takamatsu said. “We put the car up on the rack and it’s just a total rust bucket.”

We’re told it happens often – cars with severe water damage are fixed up and re-sold to unsuspecting buyers.

“We get up under the dash and we finding rubbish. Sometimes we open a door panel and you can actually see a water mark, halfway up the door inside, dirt, mud, all debris,” Takamatsu said.

The damage usually leads to serious mechanical issues.

“We’re talking about safety systems and airbags, things like that that you don’t use on a normal day-to-day basis that you want them to be working when you need them to be,” Jason Kama, with the Hawaii Better Business Bureau, said.

The BBB said it’s important to do your homework before purchasing a used vehicle.

We’re told one of the biggest red flags is a vehicle that has salvaged or rebuilt on the title.

“That means there was some sort of damage to the car whether it’s flood damage or an accident, the car has been totaled in the past,” Kama said.

Takamatsu said aside from local flood damage, he’s also worked on cars flooded by Hurricane Sandy that were brought from the mainland.

We’re told vehicles flooded by Hurricane Harvey could eventually make their way to the islands.

“We will be keeping an eye on that especially with all of the damaged cars that are bound to be going back into circulation,” Kama said.

So what should you look for?

The BBB said potential buyers should check for musty smells, rust and head lights with condensation.

If you can, take the car to a trusted mechanic for a full inspection and always check the Carfax online.

You can also check a vehicle’s history at the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System online at vehiclehistory.gov.