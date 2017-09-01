Rainbow Wahine soccer falls at Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Hawai’i soccer team was shut out for the third consecutive game on Friday, falling 1-0 at Idaho inside the Kibbie Dome.

The Rainbow Wahine (2-3) were out-shot 20-7 in the contest, but matched the Vandals (2-2-1) with five shots on goal.

Idaho’s Olivia Baggerly broke the scoreless tie in the 75th minute, finding a loose ball in the box off of a corner kick. UH had a couple chances to even the score in the closing minutes, first with a shot fromSarah Lau in the 85th minute that was saved by UI goalkeeper Makayla Presgrave. Raisa Strom-Okimoto fired a shot from about 25 yards in the 89thminute, but it narrowly missed wide, and the Vandals were able to ice the game’s final two minutes.

UH was whistled for 13 fouls in the contest, while Idaho was called for 11. Idaho had a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks.

Alexis Mata made four saves in the game for the Rainbow Wahine, while Presgrave came up with five in the shutout effort for Idaho.

Hawai’i continues its road trip at Gonzaga on Sept. 3 before visiting Idaho State on Sept. 5.

