Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps again

HONOLULU—Coming off their first win of the season, the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team was hungry for another. Hawai’i did not disappoint, recording their second sweep of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, downing South Dakota, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Sophomore setter Norene Iosia played an efficient game, leading the team to a .446 hitting percentage with just one hitting error out of 83 total attacks. It is the highest hitting percentage for UH since they hit .471 against CSUN on November 5, 2016. The error came on the first play of the match. UH also recorded a strong 75% sideout percentage for the match, converting on 37 out of 49 opportunites.

Individually, senior middle hitter Emily Maglio led the Rainbow Wahine to their win with 11 kills with no errors on 14 swing. She hit an uber efficient .786 for the match and had a match-high four blocks.

The Rainbow Wahine and Coyotes opened the first set very close, trading the lead up until the twelfth point. Hawai’i managed to take the set 25-19.

Hawai’i came out strong in the second set going on a seven to one run to take the lead and never looked back. Maglio erupted for six kills in the frame. UH won the set going away, 25-15 with an 80% sideout percentage.

The third set sealed the sweep for their second win of the season, holding the Coyotes to 25-13.

For the second straight night, 13 players had a chance to contribute to the game.

For the Coyotes, junior outside hitter Hayley Dotseth led in kills with 11 and contributed a service ace. Sophomore defensive specialist Anne Rasmussen led in digs with 12. UH out blocked South Dakota 10 to 0.

The Rainbow Wahine will face their toughest competition of the weekend on Sunday, Sept. 3 facing No. 22 Utah at 7:00 p.m.

