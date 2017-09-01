The 2017 Duke’s Ukes Contest is quickly approaching

It’s an annual tradition that showcases the ukulele. Duke’s Waikiki is hosting the 12th Annual Duke’s Ukes contest at Duke’s Waikiki in early October.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Darin Tann, Assistant General Manager Duke’s Waikiki and William Spradlin, 2016 Duke’s Ukes contestant, 1st place in 12 and under division, joined us in studio to talk about this year’s event.

The ukulele has long been synonymous with Hawaii, having become both a popular instrument all over the world and a vital part of the music industry and that’s why Duke’s Waikiki is hosting its 12th Annual Duke’s Ukes Contest at Duke’s Waikiki on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Duke’s Waikiki is inviting amateur ukulele players from all over for a chance to take the stage and compete to win a Kamaka Ukuele and other great prizes. Contestants may audition for two divisions: Ukulele Instrumental and Ukulele & Vocal, with two age categories in each. Contestants who choose to play a traditional piece of Hawaiian music will also be eligible for the “Ho’okahiko Mele” award.

Auditions will be held online and in person. Participants must complete the application form prior to their audition at www.dukeswaikiki.com/dukes-ukes. Online auditions are due by Thursday, Sept. 14 and live auditions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.

The Duke’s Ukes Contest is sponsored in part by the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, the Pacific Music Foundation and Kamaka Ukuleles. For more information go to: www.dukeswaikiki.com.