Vintage Cave Café was developed as the casual sister Italian restaurant to Vintage Cave Club (formerly known as Vintage Cave Honolulu). As part of the Vintage Cave Experience, they strive to offer the same level of service and gastronomy that the Vintage Cave name is widely known for, but in a more relaxed and illuminated setting.

Vintage Cave Café is located on the bottom floor of Ala Moana Center (right around the corner from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk).

https://www.vintagecave.com/cafe