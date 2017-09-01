What you need to know for tomorrow’s UH football game



Another year of Rainbow Warrior football home games will kick off Saturday at Aloha Stadium, and fans like UH student Darius Monserrat-Ford are getting ready.

“I’m excited! I mean we won our first game, so I’m hoping that we will be better this season. We can actually win more games. I’m hoping that we get more students in the student section to get like a riled up student section that [would] be fun,” Monserrat-Ford said.

Ryan Andrews with Aloha stadium said the stadium is working with HART to make sure traffic flows smoothly.

Andrews said if you are coming to the game, get there early because the stadium lot could fill up fast.

“So we have two main alternate lots we try to refer people to. The first is Radford High School which is really just a mile from here. It’s a quick walk. Parking there is five dollars per vehicle. And the second alternate spot is the Leeward Community College, and Leeward is free parking and two dollars for the round-trip shuttle,” Andrews explained.

As for what’s in store for fans, aside from tailgating, there will be a beer garden for adults, video game truck for the kids, along with rides, and other activities.

Students who are coming to the game are hoping for a crowded student section to cheer on the team.

Joel Matsunaga with UH athletics says it should be a big crowd after last week’s win, but plenty of tickets are still available.

“We’re excited. It was a great game in Boston, but looking forward to a good crowd tomorrow. There’s good ticket pricing. We want our fans to come out and bring their energy because it’s the energy the football team is going to use to get us that win,” Matsunaga said.