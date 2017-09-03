Unbeaten ‘Bows not satisfied with 41-18 victory over Western Carolina

The University of Hawaii football team is 2-0 for the first time since 2009, as the ‘Bows beat Western Carolina Saturday night 41-18 at Aloha Stadium.

The Rainbow Warrior win was led behind the legs of Diocemy Saint Juste as DSJ became the first player in program history to post multiple 200-yard rushing performances in his career, going for 202 yards and a touchdown.

The Special teams unit blocked three kicks, headlined by two from Meffy Koloamatagi with one of them returned for a touchdown by Trayvon Henderson.

However, having allowed nearly 500 yards of offense to an FCS program and being tagged for over 100 yards in penalties, the Rainbow Warriors were far from content with the performance.

“We can’t do this to ourselves. We can talk about special teams, we can talk about substitution errors, we can talk about eleven penalties. We’re 2-0 but we’re losing control of our emotions. We’re getting bad penalties and it’s a bad look. We come out with a win and it’s fairly convincing when you look at the score but we probably didn’t need to give ourselves these self inflicted wounds to make it as close as it was” said head coach Nick Rolovich.

With leading receiver John Ursua not available with an ankle injury, senior Dylan Collie started at slot back and put up big numbers, hauling in 7-catches for 104-yards and a touchdown.

“It helps us get ready for what’s coming up next week. We can sit here and enjoy this win as much as possible but just like Rolo said it wasn’t the cleanest, it wasn’t the cleanest two weeks. Yes, there were good numbers up there but there are so many spots that we can clean up…It gives us a lot of momentum going into UCLA…it’s not going to be a game where we get money and take the loss…know that we’re going to go into the rose bowl and put on a show” said Collie.

Quarterback Dru Brown went 11-of-21 for 154-yards, 2-touchdowns and 2-interceptions.

Up next for the Rainbow Warriors will be UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Bruins opened their 2017 season with the second biggest comeback in FBS history, rallying from a 44-10 deficit to beat Texas A&M 45-44. In the win quarterback Josh Rosen went 35-of-59 for 491-yards passing and four touchdowns.

Kickoff between the ‘Bows and Bruins will be Saturday at 11:00am HST on the Pac-12 Network.