1 killed, several injured in fiery crash involving propane tanker

A woman was killed in a fiery, head-on crash involving an SUV and a propane tanker on Hawaii island that shut down the road for nearly two days.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, on Highway 19 near Honomu.

According to Hawaii Gas, which owns the tanker, the impact flipped the tanker, causing propane to leak and catch fire.

The Hawaii County Fire Department says the tanker’s driver was able to get out, but Hawaii Gas says he remains hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center.

As for the SUV, fire officials say a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the vehicle were injured.

Hawaii Gas and fire officials decided it was safer to let the fire burn off the remaining contents of the tanker.

Traffic was rerouted onto Old Mamalahoa Highway.

The fire was officially declared extinguished at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, and the scene was turned over to the Hawaii Police Department for an investigation.

The road was reopened at 11 a.m.

In a statement, Hawaii Gas says it “is partnering closely with the police and fire departments to complete their investigation as well as conducting an investigation of our own. We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to those affected by this tragic accident.”