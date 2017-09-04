49ers hope hire of Kyle Shanahan ends coaching carousel

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer, right, passes over Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (93) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Minneapolis. Hoyer is with his sixth team since entering the league in 2009 and wants to show he is more than just a bridge to next offseason when the Niners could target a potential franchise quarterback in either the draft or free agency. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers hope they are finally getting off the coaching carousel.

After Jim Harbaugh’s four-year tenure was followed by successive one-year stints for Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, the 49ers believe they have found the coach to lead them through a necessary rebuild in Kyle Shanahan .

Shanahan and new general manager John Lynch were each given six-year contracts this offseason in a sign that San Francisco is committed to stability for a change. Though the 49ers know the process of going from two wins in 2016 back to Super Bowl contender won’t be a quick one.

