Boy critically injured after being hit by truck on Kauai

A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday afternoon on Kauai.

It happened at Lydgate Beach Park in Wailua shortly before 5 p.m.

According to the Kauai Police Department, the boy was hit when the truck’s driver tried to park near the Kamalani playground restrooms.

He was rushed to Wilcox Medical Center, then medevaced to Oahu for further treatment.

Investigators with KPD’s Traffic Safety Section conducted an on-scene investigation.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.