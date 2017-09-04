Businesses held to strict standards for Better Business Bureau accreditation

You may have seen its logo inside a business or online and wondered what it stands for.

The Hawaii Better Business Bureau has been operating an accredited business program for many years.

“A BBB-accredited business is a business that has voluntarily chosen to associate with the BBB and undergo a series of vetting, and then they agree to abide by a certain set of standards which are higher standards than other businesses will abide by,” explained Greg Dunn, Hawaii Better Business Bureau CEO.

Some of those eight standards include advertising honestly, being transparent and responsive to customer complaints, as well as safeguarding customers’ data and respecting their privacy.

Part of being accredited also ensures that a business has the proper licensing to operate in Hawaii.

The BBB also checks out a business’ complaint history as well as who’s running it so staff can investigate any possible damaging legal or criminal history.

They must go through the accreditation process every year.

“If the business is not accredited and they’re using the BBB seal in an unauthorized manner or in an attempt to deceive consumers, we aggressively go after them with cease-and-desist orders and we will pursue legal action against businesses that are using accredited business seals improperly,” Dunn said.

Dunn says that also applies to online businesses.

“This seal links automatically, so if you hover over the link or if you click on the link for the BBB-accredited business seal, it should take you directly to the business’ profile page on bbb.org. If it doesn’t do that, you want to make sure you go to bbb.org and check and see if that business is indeed accredited,” Dunn said.

Scott Williams runs five Lex Brodie’s auto repair shops around Oahu. His is one of the more than 2,400 accredited businesses in Hawaii that pay an annual fee for accreditation.

He says customers take notice of the BBB seals posted in his shops.

“Nobody’s perfect. We’re very busy so sometimes things fall through the cracks, but the key is we want to know, we want that feedback, and we truly value that feedback and we jump all over it and do everything we can to make it right, and that’s what accredited businesses are known to do,” Williams said.

Dunn encourages people to contact the BBB if they feel an accredited business isn’t living up to its agreement.

Click for more information from the BBB on: Accreditation | Filing a complaint.

If you have a consumer concern or are interested in becoming an Action Line volunteer, give us a call at 591-0222 weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or send an email to actionline@khon2.com.