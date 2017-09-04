City considers adding designated bicycle boulevard through popular neighborhood



KHON2 has learned the city is working to make Kailua safer for bicyclists especially for kids who bike to school.

A bicycle boulevard is currently in the planning stages.

The goal is to use residential streets to link Keolu Drive to Kailua Road.

Cars driving through those neighborhoods would be forced to slow down.

It could be used as a new way for kids to ride to class, or for people riding to the beach, but the Hawaii Bicycling League’s Daniel Alexander says a bicycle boulevard through Kailua will be a good thing for everyone. “I think that’s what’s great about the neighborhood Greenway or bicycle boulevard it’s going to be a nicer street for everyone. For the residents it’s going to bring down the speed and ensure nice neighborhoods. We can imagine streets where kids can play and almost.”

The plan is to create a bicycle boulevard connecting Keolu Drive to Kailua Road, the route would wind its way through neighborhood streets, and could include as many as two mini traffic circles or roundabouts at neighborhood intersections, speed humps, and increased bike signage.