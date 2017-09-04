Forecasters explain what would happen if a hurricane like Harvey reached Hawaii

It’s been a destructive hurricane season for the U.S. mainland, and another storm is heading toward the East Coast.

Even though Hawaii’s hurricane season has been mild so far, it’s not over yet, and the devastation on the mainland has a lot of folks here getting ready just in case.

It only takes one storm, and if it hits, it’s important to have 14 days worth of supplies for the whole family, including food, at least a gallon of water per person per day, batteries, flashlights, and a first aid kit.

We’ve seen the devastation that Harvey brought to the mainland. Thousand of families are still recovering from the floods caused by more than 50 inches of rain.

While it’s a rare occurrence, experts tell us it can happen here. Hurricane Hiki brought 52 inches of rain on Kauai in 1950.

Experts tell us that if a storm like Harvey hits the island chain, flooding would happen much faster than what happened on the mainland due to our terrain.

“Here our terrain tends to be steep. What falls on the islands here runs off relatively quickly. The problem is here is that since it runs off relatively quickly, it’s going to come very fast. So the situation in Texas developed kind of slowly, but here it would develop very rapidly,” explained Derek Wroe, lead forecaster, Central Pacific Hurricane Center. “It would create a very different scenario. You would have flash floods that would develop very quickly. In either case, it would be a devastating situation.”

Click here for more information on what to put in your hurricane kit.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center predicted an active hurricane season for our region.

At the time, there was the possibility of El Nino conditions and warmer water, but that didn’t happen, which is why the hurricane season has been relatively calm so far.