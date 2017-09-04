How to protect your keiki from a potentially deadly, often preventable accident

A 4-year-old Oahu girl suffered serious injuries last week after falling out of a home’s second-floor window in the Lanakila area.

It’s a tragedy that’s repeated several times a year in Hawaii, and often it’s preventable.

We checked state reports and found that there’s an average of 33 hospital visits each year for fall injuries involving children five and under.

“If they survive, the injuries can range from broken bones to severe head injuries, so bleeding in the head, skull fractures as well as injuries to internal organs and even paralysis,” said Dr. Russell Woo, a pediatric surgeon at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. “In general, for young children, the head is the biggest heaviest part for them, so the most at risk part of them is the head.”

Woo says if your child falls from a significant height — anything greater than 8 feet — you should immediately call 911.

“A good sign is if they are immediately crying and active, but that doesn’t guarantee that everything is okay,” Woo warned.

So how do you prevent these injuries? Lisa Dau, injury prevention coordinator with the Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition, recommends that you:

Make sure your child doesn’t play near a window,

Educate your child about the dangers of doing so,

Keep furniture away from windows,

Lock and close your windows if children are around, and

If it’s not possible, then use window guards.

Mesh screens, guard bars, and window stops can help prevent a child from falling through the window.

“It stops the windows about four inches from the bottom, so that’s the key to keep it no more than four inches at the opening,” Dau said. “Four inches is a standard… because the head cannot fit through, and kids have big heads but little bodies and they will try to find their way to get through something.”

Dau says every window on the second floor and up should be treated.

“It does take a little while, a little effort, but the effort is well worth it as another means to prevent a child from falling out of a window,” she said.