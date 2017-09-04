Lyon Arboretum spearheads project to save native tree population

A new project aims to save the ohia tree in light of a deadly fungus that is wiping out the native population.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Lyon Arboretum is launching the “Rapid Ohia Death Seed Banking Initiative” to expand efforts to collect and bank ohia seeds.

It is holding free workshops on each island to educate the public on how to properly collect, handle, and process ohia seeds without harming trees or forests.

“There’s a lot more work to be done to really secure ohia all across the state, so that’s why we’re trying to bring in more people and get a lot of different groups and individuals involved in helping to complete this project,” said seed lab manager Marian Chau.

Experts say it is important for conservationists to rapidly collect seeds from as many remaining rare plants as possible and secure them at the arboretum’s Seed Conservation Lab.

