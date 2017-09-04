Punahou returns to third in latest #Cover2 State Rankings after road win at Serra

It’s another week at the top for Saint Louis (3-0) and Lahainaluna (4-1) in the #Cover2 State Rankings which was released Monday night.
Both the Crusaders in Division-I and Lunas in Division-II received all 20 first place votes from media members across the state representing the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu.
Saint Louis remained undefeated with an impressive victory over fifth-ranked Kamehameha 44-0 to open their ILH schedule.
Lahainaluna improved to 3-0 in the MIL with a 28-20 win over reigning Division-I league champion, Baldwin.
Punahou (3-0) and Mililani (4-0) were each victorious in California last week, however, the Buffanblu made a major impression on voters as their 56-42 win over perennial power Serra in Los Angeles had them swapping spots with the Trojans moving from fourth to third. Mililani defeated Clayton Valley in the Bay Area, 49-30.
Damien (3-1), who snapped a 16-game, 11-year losing streak to Iolani (1-2) this past weekend, climbed a spot to second, while Saint Francis (3-1) who was also victorious beating Pac-5 (1-2) moved to third.
DIVISION I
1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 3-0
2. KAHUKU 4-0
3. PUNAHOU 3-0
4. MILILANI 4-0
5. KAMEHAMEHA 3-1
6. FARRINGTON 3-2
7. HILO 3-0
8. KAILUA 3-1
9. WAIANAE 2-3
10. CAMPBELL 3-2
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KAPOLEI (2-3), KAPA’A (3-0), LEILEHUA (2-2)
DIVISION II
1. LAHAINALUNA (20) 4-1
2. DAMIEN 3-1
3. SAINT FRANCIS 3-1
4. WAIPAHU 3-0
5. PEARL CITY 4-1