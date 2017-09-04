Rocky returns! Hawaiian monk seal spotted at Magic Island



Rocky is back!

The Hawaiian monk seal, RH58, was spotted at Magic Island Monday afternoon. She was snoozing peacefully on the sand.

Volunteers with the Marine Mammal Response Network say she’s known to visit the area.

Rocky gave birth to her 10th pup, nicknamed Kaimana, at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

The pair drew quite a crowd, and even a few scares, as Rocky weaned her pup.

They eventually parted ways and Kaimana was moved to a remote, undisclosed location on Oahu.

Officials stress it is a federal and state offense to harass a Hawaiian monk seal.