Strong police presence appears to thwart revelers looking for ‘floatilla’ fun off Waikiki

A planned floating party off Waikiki on the Fourth of July brought an estimated 10,000 people into the water.

More than 100 had to be rescued and many were hospitalized, mostly for intoxication and alcohol-related injuries.

Fast forward to Labor Day. There was a much calmer scene in the water this time around.

In fact, many beachgoers who had planned to participate spent much of their time wondering if it was still happening.

We’re told the location was being kept a secret, and details were shared mainly through private messages on social media.

“(There was an) Instagram post,” explained Kiara Graves. “You would repost the Instagram post and then they would send you the location.”

“I think they do keep it like a secret because they don’t want a lot of cops showing up,” added beachgoer Olivia De Sena.

Police were out in full force with more than 20 officers on hand, and that appeared to keep many out of the water.

The Honolulu Police Department tells us officers were called in at the last minute to patrol the beach once it got word of the event.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources also had officers on the beach and in the water to monitor the crowd.

However, things were much quieter this time around.

“It’s kind if intimidating but we’re just here for the beach honestly,” said beachgoer Tara Supit. “I’m not looking for trouble, so I’m not too worried.”

“I think the information was just sent out late, so I’m not sure if the word got out or if our actions prevented some from coming,” said Lt. Eric Yosemori, Honolulu Police Department.

When we were in Waikiki Monday, we saw officers ticketing a few people, and one person was in handcuffs.

“We want everyone to go out and enjoy the beaches and enjoy the water, of course, without alcohol. Being in the water with alcohol, that’s always a dangerous mix,” Yosemori said.

We’re told DLNR is considering establishing rules for future floatilla events, something city lawmakers are also pushing for.

Following the Fourth of July chaos, the Honolulu City Council passed a resolution that urges the state to crack down on floatillas in Waikiki.

It cites the success of an alcohol ban and safety zone at the Kaneohe sandbar, which was made permanent in 2015, as proof that it can work.