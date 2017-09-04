Unbeaten ‘Bows take show on the road this week to UCLA at the Rose Bowl

The University of Hawai’i football team looks for its first 3-0 start in 10 years when it travels to southern California for a non-conference match-up against UCLA, Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Rose Bowl.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) will make their first-ever visit to the historic stadium for their first meeting with the Bruins since 1939. UH opened the season with wins over UMass and Western Carolina to extend its win streak to five games dating back to last season. Hawai’i blocked three field goal attempts and running back Diocemy Saint Juste ran for 202 yards in a 41-18 win over WCU last Saturday.

The Bruins (1-0) overcame a 34-point third quarter deficit to rally past Texas A&M, 45-44 Sunday at the Rose Bowl. UCLA trailed 38-10 at the half before quarterback Josh Rosen ignited a furious comeback, throwing four fourth quarter touchdown passes.

The teams have met twice previously with UCLA winning both contests – 19-6 in 1935 at the Los Angeles Coliseum and 32-7 in 1939 in the Poi Bowl at Honolulu Stadium.

Game #3

Who: Hawai’i (2-0) vs. UCLA (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. HT

Where: Pasadena, Calif.

Stadium: Rose Bowl (92,542)

Television: Pac-12 Network with JB Long (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst) and Jill Savage (sidelines).

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM will carry the game live with Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman host the “Countdown To Kickoff” beginning at 9:00 a.m. HT, and also the halftime show. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Video Streaming: Available through the Pac-12 app

Audio Streaming: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: uclabruins.com

Series Information: UCLA leads, 2-0.

Game Storylines

This week’s match-up marks UH’s first ever trip to the historic Rose Bowl and first meeting with UCLA since 1939…The Bruins won both previous meetings – 19-6, Nov. 15, 1935 at the Los Angeles Coliseum and 32-7, Jan. 2, 1939 in the Poi Bowl in Honolulu Stadium. In the 1935 game, UH’s Tommy Kaulukukui earned the nickname “Grass Shack” following a record 103-yard kickoff return…A win would give UH its first 3-0 start since the 2007 season and its sixth consecutive victory dating back to last season, matching the team’s longest win streak since 2010…UH is 4-3 overall on the road under Nick Rolovich. From 2012-15, the Warriors were a combined 1-23 on the road…UH’s last win against a Pac-12 opponent on the mainland was a 38-20 victory over Washington State in 2009 in a game played at Qwest Field in Seattle, Wash…UH is 2-10 in its last 12 games versus Pac-12 opponents since 2010. Both wins were against Colorado at home – one in the 2011 season opener (34-17) and the other in the 2015 season opener (28-20)…Since 2003, UH has 10 wins versus teams from Power 5 conferences, including six from the Pac-12…Dating back to last season, UH has scored 38+ points in four straight games, its longest streak since the 2010 season.

Hawai’i vs. The Pac-12

Hawai’i holds an 30-60 (.333) record against current members of the Pac-12 conference. The Rainbow Warriors are 7-22 (.241) all-time on the road against current Pac-12 squads. UH’s last win against the Pac-12 on the mainland was a 38-20 win over Washington State in a Wazzu home game played in Seattle in 2009.

Hawai’I vs. The Power 5

Since 2003, UH has 10 wins versus teams from the Power 5 conferences—ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC—in 36 opportunities. Below is a list of UH’s wins during that span. Six of the wins have come against the Pac-12.

Ulu-Perry Returns to LA

Offensive lineman Fred Ulu-Perry began his collegiate career at UCLA, where he played in eight games as a true freshman in 2015. He played both sides of the ball in his only season in Westwood before transferring to UH in 2016.