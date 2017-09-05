Affordable housing included in redevelopment plans for Waikiki property

A new rental project is in the works in Waikiki.

OliverMcMillan, developer of Pacifica Honolulu and Symphony Honolulu, is partnering with Queen Emma Land Company to redevelop 2.5 acres of land on the corner of Kuhio Avenue and Kanekapolei Street.

The project consists of a new 450-unit high-rise tower and a parking podium located at the recently demolished Makittii Hawaii restaurant, the renovation of 50 rental units located in four existing apartments on the Diamond Head side of Kanekapolei Street, and a retail corridor on Kuhio Avenue with 38,000 square feet of retail space on two-levels.

The property’s large banyan tree will be preserved.

The project’s housing program envisions a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, ranging from approximately 350 to 1,100 square feet of living space.

One hundred units, or 20 percent, will be designated as affordable housing rentals for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income.

OliverMcMillan and Queen Emma Land Company would enter into a 65-year ground lease with proceeds to support The Queen’s Health Systems and their mission.

“Redeveloping this site will play an important role in furthering Queen Emma Land Company’s Waikiki strategic asset management plan and provide financial support to The Queen’s Health Systems in fulfilling its mission to provide quality health care services to the people of Hawaii, while at the same time supporting the need for housing, especially those working in Waikiki and neighboring areas,” said Eric Martinson, president of Queen Emma Land Company.

The project will undergo an anticipated two-year planning and pre-development process which includes site and impact studies, archaeological fieldwork, and community engagement efforts.

If all goes according to schedule, construction would begin in summer 2019 with anticipated completion in late 2021.