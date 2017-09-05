Coffee Specials at McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii

McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii and Hawaii Coffee Company have teamed up to to say Mahalo to local teachers and customers with two awesome promotions that are sure to have coffee lovers cheering! McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii Owner/Operator Angela Ballard and Vice President of Sales and Service for Hawaii Coffee Company, Jim Lenhart, have details.

Every Tuesday this month teachers get a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee at participating McDonald’s – just show a valid 2017 school ID. Then later this month, on National Coffee Day (September 29), customers can stop into their local McDonald’s between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. for a free small hot brewed (regular drip) cup of McCafé Royal Kona Blend coffee with purchase.