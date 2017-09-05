The tradition of polo in Hawai‘i dates back to the reign of HRH King David Kalākaua. Known as The Sport of Kings, polo traces its origins in the Hawaiian islands to November 3, 1880, when the first reported match was played at Pālama, O‘ahu between naval officers of the British ship HMS Gannet and a team of local riders.

Today, Hawaii is an international destination for polo. The Kahala Hotel & Resort Hawaii Invitational of Polo 2017 match taking place on Saturday, September 16th at Waimanalo Polo Field will draw players and spectators from around the globe. Paul Skellon from Hawaii Polo Life joins us to talk about the sport in Hawaii and the big upcoming tournament.

Website: http://www.hawaiipololife.com/#buyTickets