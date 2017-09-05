How to spot a fake with counterfeit bills in circulation on Hawaii island

If you handle $100 bills, be careful. The money could be fake.

That’s the warning from the Hawaii Police Department after numerous reports of circulating counterfeit bills.

Police say the money looks, feels, and appears to be real with the exception of pink Chinese characters on the front and back that translate to “For training purposes only.”

Police say they are bills used by Chinese banks to train tellers in counting foreign currency. A counterfeit detection pen will leave a mark on these bills.

Police advised merchants to be cautious, and to use the following methods in detecting counterfeit money:

Locate and read the plastic embedded security thread. It should say “USA” and the bill’s denomination.

Use an ultraviolet light to detect the thread glow color. The $5 bill should glow blue, the $10 bill should glow orange, the $20 bill should glow green, and the $50 bill should glow yellow. In older versions, the $100 bill should glow pink, while the current $100 bill has a 3-D ribbon.

Hold the bill up to the light to check for a watermark.

Tilt the bill to examine the color-shifting ink.

With a magnifying glass, locate and examine the micro-printing.

Citizens and businesses are reminded to treat the fake bill as evidence by placing it into an envelope and to call the police immediately.

Anyone with information on individuals involved in the making or circulating of counterfeit bills are urged to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.