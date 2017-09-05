Investigation opened into death of fish, birds after rat poison dropped on Lehua Island

Related Coverage State drops bait with rat pesticide on Lehua Island

An investigation is underway after dead birds and fish were discovered on Lehua Island.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is in the middle of a project to eradicate invasive rats by dropping bait pellets containing diphacinone, which is a type of rodenticide.

The first two rounds of bait were dropped on Aug. 23 and 30. A third drop, scheduled for Sept. 9, is currently on hold.

Following the second drop, teams collected 45 dead fish, which appear to be mullets, and two dead birds, which appear to be juvenile brown boobies, from the north, or crater end, of the island.

The group Island Conservation, which partnered with the state to conduct the rodenticide drops, says it’s now taking a step back to figure out if the poison is responsible for the death of those animals.

The group says it has done hundreds of similar projects in places like New Zealand, Australia, Chile, and Ecuador. All have been successful, the group says.

“The science that we evaluated, and has been used and has driven more than 500 successful projects like this around the world, does not indicate a high likelihood of the causal relationship between the incidents of fish mortality and bird mortality,” said Heath Packard, Island Conservation’s director of communications. “It’s possible, but we need data to demonstrate to the public and agencies and the rest of us if there is a causal relationship.”

The island off Niihau is one of the largest and most diverse seabird colonies in the main Hawaiian Islands with 17 seabird species and 25 native plants.

DLNR says invasive rats threaten that ecosystem by eating the seabirds and destroying native plants.

Kauai Rep. Dee Morikawa says she was against the project from the beginning.

“I tried. I raised the alarm. All I could do was have them answer questions, assure people it would be okay,” Morikawa said. “I talked to an ex-employee responsible for last drop in 2009 who had concerns today. Sure enough, it’s happening.”

The samples are under USDA chain-of-custody and will be processed to determine likely cause of death or presence of diphacinone.

Officials say while there are inherent short-term risks, fish are least likely to be affected by the rodenticide since they reject the bait, which then sinks to the sea floor and degrades into non-toxic compounds.